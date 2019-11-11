Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne has announced the rescheduled dates for the U.K. and European leg of his tour.

The 70-year-old British singer will resume his No More Tours II tour in the U.K. and Europe in October 2020.

The U.K. and European leg was originally scheduled for January. Osbourne postponed the tour, including U.S. dates, in the spring due to injury and a series of illnesses.

The rescheduled U.K. and European dates kick off Oct. 23 in Newcastle, England, and end Dec. 2 in Helsinki, Finland. British heavy metal band Judas Priest will accompany Osbourne on the tour.

"I can't wait to get off my [expletive] and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient," Osbourne said in a statement. "I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way."

Osbourne's wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October that Osbourne's health was improving.

"He's getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road," Sharon Osbourne said. "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [postpone]."

Osbourne released "Under the Graveyard," his first solo single in nearly a decade, last week, and will release the new album Ordinary Man in January.

Here's the rescheduled dates for the U.K. and European leg of No More Tours II:

Oct. 23 - Newcastle, England, at Utilita Arena

Oct. 25 - Glasgow, Scotland, at SSE Hydro

Oct. 28 - London, England, at The O2

Oct. 31 - Birmingham, England, at Resorts World Arena

Nov. 2 - Manchester, England, at Manchester Arena

Nov. 5 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

Nov. 8 -- Nottingham, England, at UK Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 11 -- Dortmund, Germany, at Westfalenhalle

Nov. 13 -- Prague, Czech Republic, at O2 Arena

Nov. 16 -- Vienna, Austria, at Stadthalle

Nov. 19 -- Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena

Nov. 22 -- Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Arena

Nov. 24 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

Nov. 26 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

Nov. 28 -- Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena

Nov. 30 -- Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 3 -- Hamberg, Germany, at Barclaycard Arena

Dec. 5 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

Dec. 7 -- Helsinki, Finland, at Hartwall Arena