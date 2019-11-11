Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne has announced the rescheduled dates for the U.K. and European leg of his tour.
The 70-year-old British singer will resume his No More Tours II tour in the U.K. and Europe in October 2020.
The U.K. and European leg was originally scheduled for January. Osbourne postponed the tour, including U.S. dates, in the spring due to injury and a series of illnesses.
The rescheduled U.K. and European dates kick off Oct. 23 in Newcastle, England, and end Dec. 2 in Helsinki, Finland. British heavy metal band Judas Priest will accompany Osbourne on the tour.
"I can't wait to get off my [expletive] and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient," Osbourne said in a statement. "I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way."
Osbourne's wife, television personality Sharon Osbourne, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October that Osbourne's health was improving.
"He's getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road," Sharon Osbourne said. "He's gonna pick up the dates that we had to [postpone]."
Osbourne released "Under the Graveyard," his first solo single in nearly a decade, last week, and will release the new album Ordinary Man in January.
Here's the rescheduled dates for the U.K. and European leg of No More Tours II:
Oct. 23 - Newcastle, England, at Utilita Arena
Oct. 25 - Glasgow, Scotland, at SSE Hydro
Oct. 28 - London, England, at The O2
Oct. 31 - Birmingham, England, at Resorts World Arena
Nov. 2 - Manchester, England, at Manchester Arena
Nov. 5 -- Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
Nov. 8 -- Nottingham, England, at UK Motorpoint Arena
Nov. 11 -- Dortmund, Germany, at Westfalenhalle
Nov. 13 -- Prague, Czech Republic, at O2 Arena
Nov. 16 -- Vienna, Austria, at Stadthalle
Nov. 19 -- Bologna, Italy, at Unipol Arena
Nov. 22 -- Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Arena
Nov. 24 -- Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion
Nov. 26 -- Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle
Nov. 28 -- Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena
Nov. 30 -- Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 3 -- Hamberg, Germany, at Barclaycard Arena
Dec. 5 -- Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
Dec. 7 -- Helsinki, Finland, at Hartwall Arena