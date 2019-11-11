Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Black Crowes are going on tour in 2020.
The rock band shared plans in a press release Monday to reunite and launch the Shake Your Money Maker tour in June.
The Shake Your Money Maker tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Black Crowes' album of the same name, released in February 1990. The tour will mark the group's first live shows since 2013.
Brothers and Black Crowes members Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson will perform the entirety of Shake Your Money Maker and other hit songs at each show.
"I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!" Chris Robinson said in a statement.
"First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed," Rich Robinson added.
The Black Crowes confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.
"JUST ANNOUNCED: The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker played in its entirety, plus all the hits! Tickets are on sale NOW!" the post reads.
To celebrate the tour, the Black Crowes will perform Nov. 11 at Bowery Ballroom in New York and Nov. 14 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour begins June 17 in Austin, Texas.
The Black Crowes are known for the singles "Hard to Handle," "She Talks to Angels," "Remedy," "Kickin' My Heart Around" and "Soul Singing." The group released its eighth studio album, Before the Frost...Until the Freeze, in September 2009.
Here's the full list of dates for the Shake Your Money Maker tour:
June 17 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater
June 19 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 20 - Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 23 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center
June 24 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
June 26 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
June 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 30 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 1 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 3 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 4 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheatre
July 8 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheatre
July 10 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 14 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 15 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 17 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 18 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 21 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 24 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 25 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 28 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion
Aug. 13 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 15 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 28 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 30 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 8 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
Sept. 9 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 18 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum