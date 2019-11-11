Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Black Crowes are going on tour in 2020.

The rock band shared plans in a press release Monday to reunite and launch the Shake Your Money Maker tour in June.

The Shake Your Money Maker tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Black Crowes' album of the same name, released in February 1990. The tour will mark the group's first live shows since 2013.

Brothers and Black Crowes members Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson will perform the entirety of Shake Your Money Maker and other hit songs at each show.

"I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!" Chris Robinson said in a statement.

"First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed," Rich Robinson added.

The Black Crowes confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

"JUST ANNOUNCED: The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker played in its entirety, plus all the hits! Tickets are on sale NOW!" the post reads.

To celebrate the tour, the Black Crowes will perform Nov. 11 at Bowery Ballroom in New York and Nov. 14 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. The tour begins June 17 in Austin, Texas.

The Black Crowes are known for the singles "Hard to Handle," "She Talks to Angels," "Remedy," "Kickin' My Heart Around" and "Soul Singing." The group released its eighth studio album, Before the Frost...Until the Freeze, in September 2009.

Here's the full list of dates for the Shake Your Money Maker tour:

June 17 - Austin, Texas, at Austin360 Amphitheater

June 19 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 20 - Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 23 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

June 24 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

June 26 - Birmingham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

June 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 30 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 1 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 3 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 4 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 7 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheatre

July 8 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheatre

July 10 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 14 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 15 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 17 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 18 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 21 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 22 - Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 24 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 25 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 29 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Saint Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 15 - Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 18 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Bonner Springs, Kans., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 30 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 5 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 8 - Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

Sept. 9 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 12 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 18 - San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum