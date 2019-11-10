Finn Wolfhard's band Calpurnia announces split

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard's Canadian indie rock band Calpurnia has broken up.

"It's bittersweet to share this news, but we want to let you know that our time playing together as Calpurnia has come to an end," the musicians wrote in an Instagram post.

"We are extremely grateful for the support we've received over the past few years. What seemed to us like an unimaginable reality came to be, and we have been thrilled to share the ride with you," they added. "We're all going to be starting fresh chapters in our lives: new projects, new music, new creative ventures, and new experiences to come."

The post included a black-and-white, outdoor photo of the band smiling and posing together on stage with a huge crowd of fans behind them.

Wolfhard, Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Jack Anderson and Malcolm Craig formed the band in 2017. Their songs include "City Boy," "Louie" and "Greyhound."

Wolfhard, 16, will be seen in the new Ghostbusters movie and the next season of Stranger Things.