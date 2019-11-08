Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Tina Turner attended the opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway.

The 79-year-old singer surprised fans with her appearance Thursday at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York.

Turner joined the Tina cast onstage during the show's curtain call, where she embraced Adrienne Warren, who plays her in the musical. Turner praised the production in an emotional speech.

"This musical is my life, but it's like poison that turned to medicine," she said. "I can never be as happy as I am now."

Turner also shared a moment backstage with Oprah Winfrey, who walked the red carpet with Turner, and Gayle King.

"Watching TINA on Broadway with @LoveTinaTurner. Nothing like it. ELECTRIFYyyyying! See you at the Tonys @adriennelwarren! #TinaBroadway," Oprah captioned a photo on Twitter.

Tina dramatizes Turner's life, including her childhood, tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and comeback in her 40s. The musical has a book by Katori Hall, Victoria Chau and Kees Prins, and features Turner's music.

Tina initially debuted on the West End in 2018, with Warren as Turner and Kobna Holdbook-Smith as Ike Turner. Daniel J. Watts plays Ike Turner in the Broadway production.