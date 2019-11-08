Stray Kids release 'Astronaut' prologue video

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new single.

The K-pop group shared a prologue video Friday for the forthcoming song "Astronaut."

The video shows Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N riding on a playground roundabout. The group is then seen discovering a strange object.

The video ends with a release date for "Astronaut," Nov. 14, and the text "Stray Kids everywhere all around the world. You make Stray Kids stay."

Stray Kids will release a new EP, Clé: Levanter, on Dec. 9. The mini album is the third installment in the group's Clé series, following Clé 1: Miroh and Clé 2: Yellow Wood.

Stray Kids released a first single from Clé: Levanter, "Double Knot," in October. Woojin left the group the same month due to "personal" reasons.

Stray Kids debuted as a group in 2018. The group is known for the singles "District 9," "I Am You," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."