Jonas Brothers release new holiday song 'Like It's Christmas'

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released on Friday a new holiday track titled "Like It's Christmas."

The band released the song onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal and Deezer.

"You make every day feel like it's Christmas/ Never wanna stop/ Feeling like the first thing on your wish list/ Right at the top/ I can't deny what I'm feeling inside/ Nothing fake about the way you bring me to life/ You make every day feel like it's Christmas/ Every day that I'm with you," Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas sing in the chorus.

The Jonas Brothers last released a holiday song in 2007 with "Girl Of My Dreams."

The group, which also includes Kevin Jonas, returned in 2019 with the release of of their fifth studio album Happiness Begins in June. The project featured the singles "Sucker" and "Cool."

The Jonas Brothers performed "Sucker" during a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series in September.