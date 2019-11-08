Country singer Frankie Ballard expecting first child

Frankie Ballard attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Frankie Ballard attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Frankie Ballard (R) is expecting a baby with his wife, Chrissy Ballard. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Country music singer Frankie Ballard is going to be a dad.

The 36-year-old recording artist announced in an Instagram post Thursday that he's expecting a baby with his wife, Chrissy Ballard.

"We're havin' a baby! I'd like to thank Jesus for the opportunity," Ballard wrote. "My Wife is a CHAMPION on numerous levels."

"Chrissy, you're so beautiful," he told the mom-to-be. "I'm proud and obsessed with seeing you become a Mother. You have my love for eternity. God, we need You!"

Chrissy Ballard confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"We've been keeping a very special secret," she wrote. "Isn't my baby Daddy a dream?"

Fellow singers Cassadee Pope, Lori McKenna and Devin Dawson were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay congrats!!! Gunna be the cutest baby EVER," Pope wrote.

"This makes me smile," Dawson said. "stoked for you both."

Ballard and Chrissy Ballard married in March 2017. Chrissy Ballard shared a photo from their wedding in February in honor of Valentine's Day.

"Madly in love with this man forever @frankieballard," she captioned the post.

Ballard is known for the singles "Helluva Life," "Sunshine & Whiskey," "Young & Crazy' and "You'll Accomp'ny Me." He released his third studio album, El Rio, in June 2016.