Michael Buble adds North American dates to 'An Evening with' tour

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé is adding new North American dates to his An Evening with Michael Bublé world tour.
The 44-year-old Canadian singer announced in a tweet Thursday that he will perform 27 shows in North America in 2020 as part of the tour.
Bublé kicks off the North American leg March 17 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will bring the venture to a close May 23 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
"Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour," the post reads.
Bublé initially launched his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour in February. He is in the midst of the European leg and will next perform Friday in Mannheim, Germany.
An Evening with Michael Bublé is in support of Bublé's most recent album, Love, released in November 2018. The album includes the singles "When I Fall in Love" and "Love You Anymore."
Here's the full list of dates for the new North American leg of Bublé's tour:
March 17 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 18 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
March 20 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
March 21 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 22 - Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
March 24 - Uniondale, N.Y., at NYCB Live: Home of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 25 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
March 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 28 - Louisville, K.Y., at KFC Yum! Center
March 29 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum
March 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
April 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 3 - Oklahoma City, Okla., Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 4 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
April 5 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas
April 23 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico
April 24 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico
April 27 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey
May 2 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
May 3 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
May 5 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
May 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 9 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena
May 13 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
May 14 - Moline, Ill., at Taxslayer Center
May 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center
May 17 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 19 - Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center
May 22 - Halifax, Nova Scotia, at Scotiabank Centre
May 23 - Moncton, New Brunswick, at Avenir Centre