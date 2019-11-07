Michael Buble adds North American dates to 'An Evening with' tour

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Michael Bublé is adding new North American dates to his An Evening with Michael Bublé world tour.

The 44-year-old Canadian singer announced in a tweet Thursday that he will perform 27 shows in North America in 2020 as part of the tour.

Bublé kicks off the North American leg March 17 in Jacksonville, Fla., and will bring the venture to a close May 23 in Moncton, New Brunswick. Tickets go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his An Evening With Michael Buble Tour," the post reads.

Bublé initially launched his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour in February. He is in the midst of the European leg and will next perform Friday in Mannheim, Germany.

An Evening with Michael Bublé is in support of Bublé's most recent album, Love, released in November 2018. The album includes the singles "When I Fall in Love" and "Love You Anymore."

Here's the full list of dates for the new North American leg of Bublé's tour:

March 17 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

March 20 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

March 21 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22 - Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center

March 24 - Uniondale, N.Y., at NYCB Live: Home of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 25 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

March 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28 - Louisville, K.Y., at KFC Yum! Center

March 29 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at Fiserv Forum

March 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

April 1 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3 - Oklahoma City, Okla., Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4 - Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

April 5 - Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas

April 23 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico

April 24 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico

April 27 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Arena Monterrey

May 2 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

May 3 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

May 5 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

May 8 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 9 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena

May 13 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

May 14 - Moline, Ill., at Taxslayer Center

May 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

May 17 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19 - Allentown, Pa., at PPL Center

May 22 - Halifax, Nova Scotia, at Scotiabank Centre

May 23 - Moncton, New Brunswick, at Avenir Centre