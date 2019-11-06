Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Dustin Lynch will release a new album in January.

The 34-year-old country music singer shared plans Wednesday on Twitter for his fourth studio album, Tullahoma, and a new tour.

Lynch will release Tullahoma on Jan. 17 and launch his Stay Country tour with Travis Denning on Jan. 30 in Detroit, Mich. Tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale to begin Nov. 12.

"2020, LETS GO! New album, TULLAHOMA, out January 17. Stay Country Tour 2020 w/ @Travis_Denning kicks off January 30," the post reads.

Tullahoma is named after Lynch's hometown in Tennessee. The album will include the single "Good Girl" and the three songs on Lynch's EP Ridin' Roads.

"It's all about me and growing up in my hometown," Lynch said in a statement. "Every song on this album points to something that happened to me or my close friends and family."

Lynch is known for the singles "Where It's At," "Hell of a Night," "Mind Reader," "Seein' Red" and "Small Town Boy." His most recent album, Current Mood, debuted in September 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for the Stay Country tour:

Jan. 30 -- Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

Jan. 31 -- Troy, Ohio, at Hobart Arena

Feb. 1 -- Athens, Ohio, at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 7 -- Norman, Okla., at Riverwind Casino

Feb. 8 -- San Antonio, Texas, at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 13 -- Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee

Feb. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Feb. 15 -- Prior Lake, Minn., at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

Feb. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Xcite Center in Parx Casino

Feb. 29 -- Veron, N.Y., at Turning Stone Resort Casino

March 1 -- Boston, Mass., at House of Blues Boston

March 13 -- Reno, Nev., at Silver Legacy Resort Casino

March 14 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center

March 27 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE

March 28 -- Mount Pleasant, Mich., at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort