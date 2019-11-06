BTS visits New Zealand in 'Bon Voyage' Season 4 teaser

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is giving fans a glimpse of Bon Voyage Season 4.

The K-pop group shared footage Wednesday from the new season, which premieres Nov. 19 on Weverse.

The teaser shows BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook in New Zealand. The group sets up camp and explores the country's beautiful landscapes.

Weverse confirmed Season 4's release date in a tweet Wednesday.

"BTS BON VOYAGE Season 4 is coming to Weverse on 19 Nov, 9 PM (KST)!" the post reads.

Bon Voyage is a reality series that follows BTS as the group travels to places around the world. The group visited northern Europe, Hawaii and Malta in previous seasons of the show.

BTS ended its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour in October and will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in December. The group had announced an "extended period of rest and relaxation" in August.