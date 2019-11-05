Rosalia arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Luis Fonsi will be performing at the 2019 Latin Grammys along with other artists such as Rosalia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Luis Fonsi, Rosalia and more have been added to the list of performers who will be taking the stage at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14.

Aitana, Anitta, Pedro Capo, Julio Reyes Copello, Darell, Dimelo Flow, Fonseca, Greeicy, Intocable, Nella, Reik, Alejandro Sanz, Pepe Aguilar and Los Angeles Azules were also announced as performers on Tuesday.

The group joins previously announced performers Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Alessia Cara, Alejandro Fernandez, Alex Fernandez, Vicente Fernandez, Natalia Jimenez, Juanes, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, Draco Rosa, Ximena Sarinana, Sech, Olga, Tanon and Sebastian Yatra.

Camilo, De La Ghetto, Paula Fernandes, Kany Garcia, Christian Nodal and Tommy Torres will be featured as presenters.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Ricky Martin is serving as host alongside Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega. This will be Sanchez's fourth time hosting the ceremony.

The event will be aired live on Univision at 8 p.m. EDT from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Sanz leads with eight nominations including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for his track "Mi Persona Favorita" featuring Camila Cabello.