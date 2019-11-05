Hyuna releases 'Flower Shower' music video

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hyuna is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star shared a playful and colorful video Tuesday for the single "Flower Shower."

The "Flower Shower" video shows Hyuna sing and dance on lush, floral-filled sets. The singer wears several bright outfits, including a yellow dress reminiscent of Belle's ballgown in Beauty and the Beast.

"Flower Shower" is Hyuna's first new single since "Lip & Hip," released in December 2017. The song is her first with Psy's agency and record label P-Nation.

Hyuna's boyfriend, singer Dawn, formerly known as E'Dawn, released a music video for "Money" the same day as "Flower Shower." The couple promoted their new music together at a showcase Tuesday in Seoul.

Hyuna and Dawn made headlines in 2018 after going public with their relationship, which led to their exit from Cube Entertainment. Dawn has since also joined P-Nation.