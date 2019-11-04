Cher attends the premiere of "The Promise" on April 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cher has added 2020 dates to her "Here We Go Again" tour. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Cher announced on Monday a new slate of 2020 North American dates for her ongoing Here We Go Again tour.

The singer, after wrapping up the 2019 portion of the tour on Dec. 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, will be returning stateside on March 6 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Cher will also be performing in cities such as Oklahoma City, Memphis, Miami, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Kansas City and Salt Lake City, among others. The 2020 tour will end on May 6 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday through Live Nation. Nile Rogers and CHIC will continue to appear as special guests.

The Here We Go Again tour is in support of Cher's ABBA cover album, Dancing Queen.

Cher first started the tour in January and extended it the first time in March.