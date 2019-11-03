Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Halsey win big at the MTV EMAs

Singer Halsey performs at the 71st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer Billie Eilish performs on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Concerts in Las Vegas on September 21.

Pop star Taylor Swift was one of the big winners at the MTV EMA Awards ceremony Sunday in Seville, Spain.

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Halsey each picked up multiple prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards show Sunday in Seville, Spain.

Swift won for Best U.S. Act and Best Video for "Me!", while Eilish scored the honors for Best Song for "bad guy" and Best New Artist.

Halsey took home the statuettes for Best Pop and Best Look, and BTS won for Best Live Act and Biggest Fans.

Johnny Orlando was named Best Canadian Act, Shawn Mendes was chosen as Best Artist and Nicki Minaj earned the accolade for Best Hip Hop.

Green Day won for Best Rock, Martin Garrix for Best Electronic and FKA twigs Best Alternative.

The Best Collaboration title went to Rosalia and J Balvin for "Con Altura."

Singer, songwriter and YouTube star Becky G hosted the fan-voted prize presentation.