Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Halsey win big at the MTV EMAs

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Halsey each picked up multiple prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards show Sunday in Seville, Spain.
Swift won for Best U.S. Act and Best Video for "Me!", while Eilish scored the honors for Best Song for "bad guy" and Best New Artist.
Halsey took home the statuettes for Best Pop and Best Look, and BTS won for Best Live Act and Biggest Fans.
Johnny Orlando was named Best Canadian Act, Shawn Mendes was chosen as Best Artist and Nicki Minaj earned the accolade for Best Hip Hop.
Green Day won for Best Rock, Martin Garrix for Best Electronic and FKA twigs Best Alternative.
The Best Collaboration title went to Rosalia and J Balvin for "Con Altura."
Singer, songwriter and YouTube star Becky G hosted the fan-voted prize presentation.