Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' tops the U.S. album chart

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rapper DaBaby appears backstage during the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2, followed by Summer Walker's Over It at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 7, Lil Tjay's True 2 Myself at No. 8, Gucci Mane's Woptober II at No. 9 and Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 10.