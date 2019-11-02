Post Malone's 'Hollywood's Bleeding' tops the U.S. album chart

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Al YoungBoy 2, followed by Summer Walker's Over It at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 7, Lil Tjay's True 2 Myself at No. 8, Gucci Mane's Woptober II at No. 9 and Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 10.