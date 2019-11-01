Tame Impala to launch spring tour with Clairo, MGMT

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Tame Impala is going on tour with Clairo and MGMT.

The psychedelic rock band shared plans Friday on Twitter for a new North American tour in the spring.

Tame Impala will kick off the tour March 9 in San Diego, Calif., and perform shows March 10 in Los Angeles and March 13 in San Francisco. Clairo will join the band for the trio of concerts.

Tame Impala will conclude the first leg of the tour March 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. Both Clairo and MGMT will play with the band at the show.

"We will be playing Foro Sol on March 19th in Mexico City," Clairo tweeted Friday. "Our March 19th headline show in Mexico City will be moved to March 18th at Galera."

Another show added with @tameimpala and now @whoismgmt We will be playing Foro Sol on March 19th in Mexico City. Our March 19th headline show in Mexico City will be moved to March 18th at Galera. pic.twitter.com/z1rZMMA0FR— claire cottrill (@clairo) November 1, 2019

The new tour is in support of Tame Impala's forthcoming album The Slow Rush, scheduled for release Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day. The album includes the singles "It Might Be Time," "Borderline" and "Patience."

Kevin Parker, the multi-instrumentalist who leads Tame Impala, told Rolling Stone in May that the new album will be his most stylistically diverse to date.

"I've been embracing my love of weird Seventies stadium rock, like, epic Meat Loaf stuff," he shared.

Tame Impala's most recent studio album, Currents, debuted in March 2015.