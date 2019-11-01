Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez will take the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Producers announced in a tweet Friday that Gomez, 27, will perform her new music at the awards show Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

"The world television premiere of @selenagomez's new music is happening LIVE at the #AMAs on Nov. 24th!" the post reads.

The performance will mark Gomez's first live TV performance in two years. Gomez previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Post Malone are among the top 2019 AMAs nominees. Swift will perform during the ceremony and receive the Artist of the Decade award.

Gomez released the new singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" in October. She discussed the songs with On Air with Ryan Seacrest last week following speculation the songs are about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

"Some of the reaction I feel like shocks me in general because I've dealt with this for years now. Everyone writes about something they've felt. Everyone," the star said.

"I think it's beautiful that I've been able to turn this into a new chapter for me," she added.