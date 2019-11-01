Rage Against The Machine announce five 2020 reunion shows

Tom Morello will reunite with Rage Against the Machine for at least five shows in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine announced on Twitter Friday that they are reuniting for performances. DJ and social media promotor Jon Morter confirmed the band's tweet alerting fans to watch for them in 2020.

The band shared five dates on their social media: El Paso, Texas, on March 26; Las Cruces, N.M., on March 28; Phoenix, Ariz., on March 30; and Indio, Calif., on April 10 and 17. Additionally, Forbes pointed out that the Indio dates coincide with the Coachella music festival, making it likely Rage Against the Machine is performing.

The last Rage Against the Machine show was 2011 at the L.A. Coliseum. Singer Zack de la Rocha released a solo album in 2016 and bandmates Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford formed Audioslave with Chris Cornell. Later they joined Chuck D and Cypress Hill to play as Prophets of Rage. Morello went on to play with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and more bands.

The band's four albums include hit singles "Killing in the Name," "Bulls on Parade" and "Renegades of Funk." Formed in 1991, Rage Against the Machine released their first album the following year, and their final album, Renegades, in 2000.