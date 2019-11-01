Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey is kicking off the holidays with a new "All I Want for Christmas" music video.

The 49-year-old singer released new footage Friday from her iconic 1994 video following the song's 25th anniversary.

The new video shows home movie-style footage of a 24-year-old Carey decorating a tree, playing with her dog in the snow and getting close to Santa.

"Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage)," Carey tweeted. "hope you like it!!! #MerryChristmas25."

Carey originally released "All I Want for Christmas" on Oct. 29, 1994. The song appears on her first holiday album, Merry Christmas.

Carey reflected on the song's anniversary in an interview with USA Today published Friday, saying it feels as if no time has passed at all.

"It's very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus," she said. "I don't acknowledge time, i don't know what it is. I rebuke it!"

Carey re-released Merry Christmas as a two-disc deluxe edition Friday. She shared plans in September for a limited Christmas tour beginning Nov. 22 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.