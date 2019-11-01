Mamamoo teases second studio album

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo is teasing its new album.

The K-pop stars shared a video Friday on Twitter featuring the album's title, Bless Life and Carry Knowledge, or BLACK.

Mamamoo will release the album Nov. 14. The album is the group's second full Korean album, following Melting (2016). Mamamoo released its debut Japanese album, 4colors, in August.

Mamamoo often picks titles inspired by colors. The group has released the EPs Pink Funky, Purple, Yellow Flower, Red Moon, Blue;s and White Wind. White Wind is Mamamoo's most recent EP, released in March, and features the single "gogobebe."

Mamamoo consists of Hwasa, Wheein, Solar and Moonbyul. The group will perform at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in December.