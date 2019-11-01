Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa has released a new single titled "Don't Start Now" that will appear on her upcoming second album.

The singer released the track on Thursday on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and Napster.

Dua Lipa also released a teaser trailer for the song's music video that is expected to be released on Friday. The clip follows Lipa leaving a club and then heading to a bar to perform.

"Don't show up, don't come out/ Don't start caring about me now/ Walk away, you know how/ Don't start caring about me now," the songstress sings.

Lipa released her debut, self-titled album in 2017 which included the singles "Be the One," and "New Rules."

Lipa will be performing at the 2019 Australian Recording Industry Association Awards on Saturday.