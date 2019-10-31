Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rock band The Breeders is back with a new music video.

The group shared a creepy and creative video for its song "Walking with a Killer" Thursday on Halloween.

The video, directed by Marco Sanchez, features spooky black and white footage with colorful animation added in.

"I'm walking with a killer / And I'm gonna need that ride / We rolled through the night / Through the cornfields of East 35," Kim Deal sings.

"Walking with a Killer" appears on The Breeders' most recent album, All Nerve, released in March 2018. The album also includes the singles "Wait in the Car" and "All Nerve."

The Breeders also put together a Halloween playlist featuring "Halloween" by Siouxsie and the Banshees, "Paranoid" by Black Sabbath, "Disorder" by Joy Division and other songs.

"Happy All Hallows' Eve, All Saints Day, All Souls Eve, All Souls Day, etc.," the group said in a statement. "We have compiled a playlist of songs to help you celebrate. Not so much soul, though... more new wave."

The Breeders consists of Deal, her twin sister, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson. The group was formed in 1989.