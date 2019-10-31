Kane Brown confirms baby girl's birth: 'Welcome to the family'

Kane Brown (R) and Katelyn Brown attend the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Country music singer Kane Brown is a new dad.

The 26-year-old recording artist confirmed in an Instagram post Wednesday that he welcomed his first child, daughter Kingsley Rose, with wife Katelyn Brown.

Brown shared a photo with Katelyn Brown and their baby girl. The picture shows Brown cradling Kingsley and kissing Katelyn Brown on the forehead.

"KB3," he captioned the post. "welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" Katelyn Brown posted a similar photo on her own account. She said Kingsley was born Tuesday.

"obsessed with my little family," the new mom wrote. "Kingsley Rose we are absolutely obsessed with you."

Brown and Katelyn Brown married in October 2018 and announced in April they were expecting.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!" Brown said at the time.

Fellow country music star Jason Aldean hosted a baby shower for Brown and Katelyn Brown in August.

Brown is known for the singles "What Ifs," "Heaven," "Lose It," "Good as You" and "One Thing Right" featuring Marshmello. He released his second studio album, Experiment, in November 2018.