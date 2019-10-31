EXO shares new logo ahead of comeback

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO is gearing up for its comeback.

The K-pop group unveiled a new logo Thursday on Twitter after confirming plans for a new album.

The logo features two black flags with their handles crossed to form an "X." The flag on the left has a diagonal white stripe.

"#EXO #weareoneEXO," the caption reads.

SBS funE said Tuesday that EXO will release its sixth studio album in late November. The group's agency, SM Entertainment, subsequently confirmed plans for the album.

"EXO is preparing for a studio album. We will announce the exact release schedule soon," the company said.

The new album will mark EXO's first studio album since Don't Mess Up My Tempo, released in November 2018. The group last debuted the Japanese single "Bird" this month.

EXO debuted as a group in 2012. The group consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.