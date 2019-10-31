Dua Lipa is set to perform at the upcoming Aria Awards in Sydney. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa has been tapped to perform at the 2019 Australian Recording Industry Association Awards on Saturday.

Lipa will be taking the stage at the Star Event Centre in Sydney. Halsey has also been selected to perform at the ceremony which celebrates the Australian music industry.

"I am thrilled to have Dua Lipa join us for the Aria Awards this November," Aria Awards chief executive Dan Rosen said in a statement. "She is a global superstar who has dominated the charts around the world and here in Australia. I cannot wait to see her take the Aria stage."

Lipa is set to release a new music video for her latest single titled "Don't Start Now" on Friday.

The singer has been teasing the single on Twitter alongside previews of the track. Lipa released her debut, self-titled album in 2017 which included the singles "Be the One" and "New Rules."