Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Ricky Martin is a dad of four.

The 47-year-old recording artist and his husband, Jwan Yosef, took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming their fourth child, son Renn.

Martin shared a photo of himself holding Renn with Yosef at his side. He swaddled his baby boy in a blanket with a fruit print.

"Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born #TheBabyIsBorn," Martin captioned the post in Spanish.

Yosef posted the same picture on his own account.

Martin and Yosef are also parents to 11-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino and 10-month-old daughter Lucia. Martin announced at the Human Rights Campaign national dinner in September that he and Yosef were expecting their fourth child.

"I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing and you guys are amazing kids," the star told Yosef, Matteo and Valentino, who were in the audience.

"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," he added. "I love big families."

Martin will host the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in November. Alejandro Sanz leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Best Pop Song for "Mi Persona Favorita" featuring Camila Cabello.