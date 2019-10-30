GOT7 teases 'You Calling My Name' music video

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Wednesday of its video for the single "You Calling My Name."

The teaser opens with GOT7 members Mark, JB, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom arranged in a spiral pattern. It also shows a black and white silhouette of the group.

"You Calling My Name" is the title single from GOT7's forthcoming EP, Call My Name. The mini album and the full "You Calling My Name" video debut Nov. 4.

GOT7 shared a track list for Call My Name on Tuesday. In addition to "You Calling My Name," the EP includes the songs "Pray," "Now or Never" featuring Jonas Blue, "Thursday," "Run Away" and "Crash & Burn."

Call My Name is GOT7's first new EP since Love Loop, released in July. The group is known for the singles "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Just Right," "Lullaby" and "Eclipse."