Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Willie Nelson with Kacey Musgraves and more have been added to the list of performers that are set to take the stage at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 13.

Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum with Halsey, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett will also be performing.

They join previously announced performers Dolly Parton with For King & Country and Zach Williams,, Pink with Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Nelson last appeared at the CMA Awards in 2012 when he received the inaugural CMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brooks and Shelton will performing their collaborative song "Dive Bar." Shelton will also be returning to the stage to perform solo "God's Country."

Ballerini will be bringing out her latest single "Homecoming, Queen?" with Dan + Shay performing "Speechless," Old Dominion with "One Man Band," Rhett with "Remember You Young" and Brooks & Dunn with "Hard Workin' Man" alongside Brothers Osborne.

Underwood will be hosting the awards show without her longtime CMA partner Braid Paisley. McEntire and Parton are serving as guest hosts.

Morris leads the pack with six CMA Award nominations including Album of the Year for Girl.

The CMA Awards will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.