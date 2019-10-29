GOT7 shares track list for new EP 'Call My Name'

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

The K-pop group released a track list Tuesday on Twitter for the mini album, titled Call My Name.

Call My Name features six songs, including the title single "You Calling My Name." The EP also includes "Pray," "Now or Never" featuring Jonas Blue, "Thursday," "Run Away" and "Crash & Burn."

GOT7 will release Call My Name and the "You Calling My Name" music video Nov. 4. The group shared teaser photos featuring Mark, BamBam and Youngjae on Monday.

Call My Name is GOT7's first new EP since Love Loop, released in July. The group has also released the EPs I Won't Let You Go and Spinning Top this year.

In addition to Mark, BamBam and Youngjae, GOT7 consists of JB, Jackson, Jinyoung and Yugyeom. The group is known for the singles "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Just Right," "Lullaby" and "Eclipse."