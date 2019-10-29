Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Dan Deacon will release a new album, Mystic Familiar, in January.
The 38-year-old electronic musician shared a release date for Mystic Familiar, Jan. 31, and plans for an accompanying tour Tuesday on Twitter.
"My new album 'Mystic Familiar' will be out Jan 31st! I've been working on it for years. I'm very excited for you to hear it," he wrote.
Mystic Familiar is Deacon's first new studio album since Gliss Riffer, released in February 2015. He shared a first song from the album, "Sat By a Tree," and a music video featuring Aparna Nancherla on Tuesday.
Deacon will promote Mystic Familiar with a new tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe. The tour begins Jan. 31 in Dublin, Ireland, and comes to a close May 2 in Washington, D.C.
"Tickets are on sale Friday," Deacon tweeted.
Deacon has released four studio albums, Spiderman of the Rings, Bromst, America and Gliss Riffer. He also composed the scores for a number of documentaries, including Rat Film and Time Trial.
Here's the full list of North American dates for Dan Deacon's new tour:
Feb. 26 - Charlotteville, Va., at The Southern
Feb. 27 - Carrboro, N.C., at Cats Cradle
Feb. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Variety Playhouse
Feb. 29 - Asheville, N.C., at The Grey Eagle
March 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at The Basement East
March 3 - New Orleans, La., at One Eyed Jacks
March 5 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall
March 6 - San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger
March 7 - Austin, Texas, at Scoot Inn
March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at Deep Ellum Art Co.
March 10 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Crescent Ballroom
March 11 - San Diego, Calif., at Music Box
March 12 - Santa Ana, Calif., at The Observatory
March 13 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Regent Theater
March 14 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Fillmore
March 16 - Sacramento, Calif., at Harlow's
March 19 - Portland, Ore., at Wonder Ballroom
March 20 - Seattle, Wash., at Neptune
March 21 - Vancouver, B.C., at Venue
March 24 - Boise, Idaho, at Neurolux
March 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Urban Lounge
March 27 - Santa Fe, N.M., at Meow Wolf
March 28 - Englewood, Colo., at Gothic Theatre
March 30 - Lawrence, Kans., at Granada Theater
March 31 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Ready Room
April 2 - Chicago, Ill., at Metro
April 3 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Varsity Theater
April 4 - Madison, Wisc., at High Noon Saloon
April 16 - Millvale, Pa., at Mr. Smalls Theatre
April 17 - Lakewood, Ohio, at Mahall's
April 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Urban Artifact
April 19 - Louisville, Ky., at Headliner's Music Hall
April 21 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Hi-Fi Indianapolis
April 22 - Columbus, Ohio, at Skully's Music Diner
April 23 - Detroit, Mich., at Museum of Contemporary Art
April 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Lee's Palace
April 25 - Ithaca, N.Y., at The Haunt
April 26 - Boston, Mass., at Paradise Rock Club
April 28 - Portland, Maine, at Space Gallery
April 29 - Portsmouth, N.H., at 3S Artspace
April 30 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Underground Arts
May 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel
May 2 - Washington, D.C., at 9:30 Club