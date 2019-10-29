Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Dan Deacon will release a new album, Mystic Familiar, in January.

The 38-year-old electronic musician shared a release date for Mystic Familiar, Jan. 31, and plans for an accompanying tour Tuesday on Twitter.

"My new album 'Mystic Familiar' will be out Jan 31st! I've been working on it for years. I'm very excited for you to hear it," he wrote.

Mystic Familiar is Deacon's first new studio album since Gliss Riffer, released in February 2015. He shared a first song from the album, "Sat By a Tree," and a music video featuring Aparna Nancherla on Tuesday.

Deacon will promote Mystic Familiar with a new tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe. The tour begins Jan. 31 in Dublin, Ireland, and comes to a close May 2 in Washington, D.C.

"Tickets are on sale Friday," Deacon tweeted.

I'm also going on a big tour of North America, UK+EU in Jan! Tickets are on sale Friday! More info can be found at https://t.co/yup1sJtazd pic.twitter.com/tht2xNSEhP— DAN DEACON (@ebaynetflix) October 29, 2019

Deacon has released four studio albums, Spiderman of the Rings, Bromst, America and Gliss Riffer. He also composed the scores for a number of documentaries, including Rat Film and Time Trial.

Here's the full list of North American dates for Dan Deacon's new tour:

Feb. 26 - Charlotteville, Va., at The Southern

Feb. 27 - Carrboro, N.C., at Cats Cradle

Feb. 28 - Atlanta, Ga., at Variety Playhouse

Feb. 29 - Asheville, N.C., at The Grey Eagle

March 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at The Basement East

March 3 - New Orleans, La., at One Eyed Jacks

March 5 - Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

March 6 - San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger

March 7 - Austin, Texas, at Scoot Inn

March 8 - Dallas, Texas, at Deep Ellum Art Co.

March 10 - Phoenix, Ariz., at The Crescent Ballroom

March 11 - San Diego, Calif., at Music Box

March 12 - Santa Ana, Calif., at The Observatory

March 13 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Regent Theater

March 14 - San Francisco, Calif., at The Fillmore

March 16 - Sacramento, Calif., at Harlow's

March 19 - Portland, Ore., at Wonder Ballroom

March 20 - Seattle, Wash., at Neptune

March 21 - Vancouver, B.C., at Venue

March 24 - Boise, Idaho, at Neurolux

March 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at Urban Lounge

March 27 - Santa Fe, N.M., at Meow Wolf

March 28 - Englewood, Colo., at Gothic Theatre

March 30 - Lawrence, Kans., at Granada Theater

March 31 - St. Louis, Mo., at The Ready Room

April 2 - Chicago, Ill., at Metro

April 3 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Varsity Theater

April 4 - Madison, Wisc., at High Noon Saloon

April 16 - Millvale, Pa., at Mr. Smalls Theatre

April 17 - Lakewood, Ohio, at Mahall's

April 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Urban Artifact

April 19 - Louisville, Ky., at Headliner's Music Hall

April 21 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Hi-Fi Indianapolis

April 22 - Columbus, Ohio, at Skully's Music Diner

April 23 - Detroit, Mich., at Museum of Contemporary Art

April 24 - Toronto, Ontario, at Lee's Palace

April 25 - Ithaca, N.Y., at The Haunt

April 26 - Boston, Mass., at Paradise Rock Club

April 28 - Portland, Maine, at Space Gallery

April 29 - Portsmouth, N.H., at 3S Artspace

April 30 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Underground Arts

May 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel

May 2 - Washington, D.C., at 9:30 Club