Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sturgill Simpson has announced a new North American tour featuring special guest Tyler Childers.

Simpson made the announcement on Instagram Sunday by uploading a poster for the tour.

The country star will be kicking things off on Feb. 21 in Birmingham. Ala., before wrapping things up in Louisville, Ky.

Simpson and Childers will also be performing in cities such as Detroit, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Boston, New York and Nashville, among others.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 8.

Simpson released his album Sound & Fury in September. The album was accompanied by an anime film that premiered on Netflix.

Childers released his album Country Squire in August which included the single "House Fire."