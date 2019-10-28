Monsta X releases new EP, 'Follow' music video

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Follow: Find You and a music video for the single "Follow" on Monday.

The "Follow" video shows Monsta X members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M perform energetic dance routines in both black and white and color film.

Follow: Find You features "Follow" and seven other tracks, "Find You," "Monsta Truck," "U R," "Disaster," "Burn It Up," "Mirror" and "See You Again." Monsta X released an emotional music video for "Find You" last week.

Follow: Find You is Monsta X's first Korean release since the album Take.2 We Are Here, released in February.

Monsta X debuted as a group in 2015. The group is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Alligator" and "Who Do U Love?" featuring French Montana.