Korn, Breaking Benjamin to launch 2020 joint tour

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Korn and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up on a joint tour.

The rock bands shared plans Monday on Twitter for a new North American tour in 2020. The tour will feature British duo Bones UK as a special guest.

"KORN x @BreakingBenj Winter 2020 North American Tour, with special guest @Bonesbandbones UK," Korn wrote.

"We'll be hitting the road with our brothers in @Korn in January!" Breaking Benjamin added.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale available to Citi card members beginning Tuesday. Korn and Breaking Benjamin kick off the tour Jan. 23 in Allentown, Pa., and bring the venture to a close March 1 in Fresno, Calif.

Korn consists of Jonathan Davis, James Shaffer, Reginald Arvizu, Brian Welch and Ray Luzier. The group released its 13th studio album, The Nothing, in September, which includes the singles "You'll Never Find Me," "Cold" and "Can You Hear Me."

Breaking Benjamin consists of Benjamin Burnley, Aaron Bruch, Shaun Foist, Jasen Rauch and Keith Wallen. The band will release the new album Aurora on Jan. 24.

Here's the full list of dates for Korn and Breaking Benjamin's tour:

Jan. 23 - Allentown, Pa., at PPl Center

Jan. 25 - Manchester, N.H., at SNHU Arena

Jan. 27 - Quebec City, Quebec, at Videotron Centre

Jan. 28 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

Jan. 30 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Jan. 31 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

Feb. 3 - Evansville, Ind., at Ford Center

Feb. 4 - Fort Wayne, Ind., at Allen County War Memorial Cliseum

Feb. 6 - Rockford, Ill., at BMO Harris Bank Center

Feb. 7 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CEnter

Feb. 9 - Green Bay, Wisc., at Resch Center+

Feb. 12 - North Little Rock, Ark., at Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 13 - Springfield, Mo., at JQH Area

Feb. 15 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa., at U.S. Cellular Center

Feb. 16 - Wichita, Kan., at Intrust Bank Arena

Feb. 18 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 20 - Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feb. 21 - Rapid City, S.D., at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

Feb. 23 - Missoula, Mont., at Adams Center Arena

Feb. 24 - Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Arena

Feb. 26 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Feb. 27 - Portland, Ore., Moda Center

Feb. 29 - Reno, Nev., at Reno Events Center

March 1 - Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center