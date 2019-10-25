Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift thanked fans for their support over the course of her career on Twitter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift thanked her fans on Twitter on the 13th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Swift, on Thursday, responded to the hashtag #13YearsOfTaylor by expressing her gratitude for all the support she has received.

"I said in an interview 13 years ago 'I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first & someday get to be a headliner, & always be the same person that I started out as,'" Swift said alongside two photos, one taken from early in her career where she is playing in front of a small crowd and another where is performing in front of a packed stadium.

"Scrolling through your posts has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you," the pop star continued.

"Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what's helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out."

Swift's debut album was released on Oct. 24, 2006. The singer released her seventh studio album titled Lover in August. The project contains the singles "Me!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco and "You Need to Calm Down."

Swift is nominated for multiple American Music Awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for "You Need to Calm Down," Favorite Artist Adult Contemporary and Favorite Album Pop/Rock for Lover.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.