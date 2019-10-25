Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King' still not released, songs still being mixed

Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval office with President Donald Trump at the White House on October 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (L) with his wife Kim Kardashian. Fans are still waiting for West's album "Jesus Is King" to be released after the rapper said it would come out on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Kanye West's new album Jesus Is King has still not been released despite the rapper saying that the project would be available on Friday at midnight.

West offered an update on what was happening with the album on Twitter.

"To my fans. Thank you for being loyal and patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on 'Everything We Need,' 'Follow God' and 'Water.' We not going to sleep until this album is out!" the musician said.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on "Everything We Need" "Follow God" & "Water" We not going to sleep until this album is out!— ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

West gave the Friday release date on Monday alongside the image of a blue vinyl record that contained West's name and the album title. He then tweeted that it would arrive at midnight on Thursday next to a track list.

Jesus Is King has other religious song titles such as "God Is," "Use The Gospel" and "Jesus Is Lord."

West performed "Water" in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The performance was done in the style of West's Sunday Service concert series which features the 42-year-old using a church-like setting to perform new and remixed versions of his songs.

West's last solo album titled Ye was released in June 2018. He also released a collaborative album with Kid Cudi in 2018, Kids See Ghosts.

West was previously set to release an album titled Yandhi that he gave a September 2018 release date to. The album was never released.