Oct. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Winner is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a "making of" video Thursday from the set of its "Soso" video.

The video follows Winner members Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon as they film intense action and dance sequences and goof around in the desert.

Winner released the "Soso" music video Wednesday. The video has a post-apocalyptic theme and features dramatic imagery.

"Soso" appears on Winner's new EP, Cross, released Wednesday. The mini album also includes the songs "OMG," "Dress Up," "Flamenco," "Wind" and "Don't Be Shy."

Cross is Winner's first new EP since We, released in May. The group is known for the singles "Empty," "Really Really," "Love Me Love Me" and "Millions."