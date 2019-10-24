Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Ricky Martin announced on Twitter Thursday that he will be hosting the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14.

Martin will be joined by fellow hosts Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega. This will be Sanchez's fourth time hosting the ceremony.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The event will be aired live on Univision at 8 p.m. EDT from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Martin was present at the inaugural Latin Grammy Awards in 2000. The singer is a three-time Latin Grammy winner and won Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in 2006.

Alejandro Sanz leads with eight nominations including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Song for his track "Mi Persona Favorita" featuring Camila Cabello.