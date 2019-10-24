Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Brett Young is "head over heels in love" with his baby girl.

The 38-year-old country music singer confirmed in an Instagram post Thursday that he welcomed his first child, daughter Presley Elizabeth, with his wife, Taylor Young.

Young said Presley was born Monday. He had nothing but praise for Taylor Young, whom he called a "superhero."

"Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I am so impressed by and proud of you," Young told his wife. "Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!"

Young also addressed his "perfect" baby girl.

"I am so head over heels in love with you I can't even explain it," the star told his daughter. "My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I'm going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible."

"You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you," he added. "I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world."

Young and Taylor Young also confirmed the news in a statement to People.

"We have wanted this for so long and never could we have dreamed of something so beautiful and life-changing," the couple said. "She is so perfect and we are forever better because she was given to us."

Young and his wife had announced in April that they were expecting.

"Taylor and I are absolutely over the moon to be expecting a new little angel into our family," Young said on Instagram at the time. "Absolutely blessed to be starting this new chapter with my baby and our baby."

Young and Taylor Young married in Palm Desert, Calif., in November 2018.

Young is known for the singles "Sleep Without You," "In Case You Didn't Know" and "Like I Loved You," and last released the album Ticket to L.A. in December.