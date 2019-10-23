Flea marries fashion designer Melody Ehsani

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is a married man.

The 57-year-old musician, born Michael Balzary, announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that he married fashion designer Melody Ehsani over the weekend.

"My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful. The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani," he wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Flea sported a lilac-colored double-breasted suit with a white shirt and mint green bowtie, while Ehsani wore a sheer floral appliqué dress with a long train. Ehsani shared a wedding photo on her own Instagram account.

"This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date," she said in the caption. "you're my whole heart @flea333."

Model Miranda Kerr, actress Cree Summer and fashion blogger Aimee Song were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Aww congratulations," Kerr wrote.

"Omg congrats babe," Song wrote. "U look insane."

E! News said Flea and Ehsani got engaged about a month ago.

Flea was previously married to Loesha Zeviar and Frankie Raydar. He is parent to daughter Clara, 31, with Zeviar and daughter Sunny, 13, with Rayder.