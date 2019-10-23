BTS attends the Grammy Awards in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS attends the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

K-pop group BTS is the fastest celebrity to reach one million followers on the social media app TikTok. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has set a new Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records announced Wednesday that BTS is the fastest celebrity to reach one million followers on the social media app TikTok.

BTS reached one million followers on TikTok just 3 hours and 31 minutes after launching its account Sept. 25.

In addition, TikTok stats show BTS gained two million followers in its first 13 hours on the app. The group received over four million likes on its first post.

"Stars of #GWR2020 and K-pop sensation @BTS_twt have achieved the record for the fastest time to reach one million follower on TikTok with time of just 3 hour 31 minutes," GWR tweeted Wednesday.

BTS also holds the Guinness World Record for most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours for its "Boy with Luv" music video featuring Halsey.

BTS will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in December. The group had announced an "extended period of rest and relaxation" in August.