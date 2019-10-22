Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will release his debut album in November.

Ackles, 41, and fellow musician Steve Carlson make up the duo Radio Company, which will release the album Radio Company Vol. 1 on Nov. 8.

Ackles and Carlson shared the release date in an Instagram video Monday. The pair also made the single "Sounds of Someday" available to those who pre-order the album.

"Hey, everybody. Radio Company here. Just wanted to take a second to thank you so much for all the support of the album," Ackles says. "The entire album will be dropping on November 8th."

"Thank you guys so much," Carlson adds. "Until then, we're going to be working on Volume 2."

Ackles and Carlson are former roommates who formed Radio Company in 2018. The pair have been writing and performing together for nearly 15 years and recorded Radio Company Vol. 1 at Arlyn Studios in Austin, Texas.

In addition to "Sounds of Someday," Radio Company Vol. 1 features songs with Chris Masterson, Bukka Allen, Warren Hood and Brian Standefer.

Ackles plays Dean Winchester on Supernatural, which premiered a 15th and final season on The CW this month. The show co-stars Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester.