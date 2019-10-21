Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval office with President Donald Trump at the White House on October 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (L) with his wife Kim Kardashian. West has posted on Twitter that his new album will be released on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kanye West announced on Twitter Monday his album, Jesus Is King, will be released on Friday.

The release date was announced alongside the image of a blue vinyl record that contains West's name and the album title.

West's wife Kim Kardashian previously teased in August on Twitter that Jesus Is King was going to be released on Sept. 27. Kardashian had also posted a track listing featuring songs with religious-themed titles such as "God Is," "Baptized," "Sunday" and "Sweet Jesus."

West has been holding his Sunday Service concerts in different cities around the world.

The concert series, which the rapper had brought to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, features West using a church-like setting to perform remixed versions of his songs.

West's last solo album titled Ye was released in June 2018, reaching No. 1 on the U.S. album charts. He also released a collaborative album with Kid Cudi in 2018 titled Kids See Ghosts.