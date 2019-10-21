Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band GOT7 is gearing up for its comeback.

The K-pop group shared two prologue films Monday featuring Jinyoung and Jackson.

Jinyoung's film shows the 25-year-old singer touching a bouquet of dried flowers. He looks at photos and lights a candle as a green light flashes on his face.

Jackson's film shows the 25-year-old singer moving a glass of water off of a stack of photos. He pours the water into a vase of flowers, which causes a green light to start flashing.

GOT7 previously released prologue films for JB and Yugyeom. The group also consists of Mark, Youngjae and BamBam.

GOT7 will make its official comeback Nov. 4. The group is known for the singles "Just Right," "Fly," "Never Ever" and "Eclipse," and last released the Japanese EP Love Loop in July.