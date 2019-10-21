Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brett Eldredge will launch a holiday tour in December.

The 33-year-old recording artist shared plans in a tweet Monday for Glow Live, a 10-city tour ahead of Christmas.

"Brett returns with GLOW Live, a night of holiday hits," the post reads.

The tour begins Dec. 4 in Nashville, Tenn., and will come to a close Dec. 21 in Chicago, Ill. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available Tuesday to those who sign up on Eldredge's website.

Eldredge will perform songs from his album Glow, released in October 2016. The album features Eldredge's renditions of holiday favorites, including "Baby, It's Cold Outside," "White Christmas" and "Winter Wonderland."

"Since I was a kid, I've had the Christmas music spirit running heavily through my veins," Eldredge said in a statement. "It's my favorite thing in the world. Now taking my own Christmas tour out on the road at this huge level is a dream."

Comedian Barry Rothbart will serve as an opener on the Glow Live tour.

Eldredge is known for the singles "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music," "Lose My Mind," "The Long Way" and "Love Someone." He last released the album Brett Eldredge in August 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for the Glow Live tour:

Dec. 4 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 5 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 8 - Louisville, Ky., at Louisville Palace Theater

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 12 - Columbus, Ohio, at Palace Theatre

Dec. 14 - Boston, Mass., at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 17 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

Dec. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

Dec. 20 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre

Dec. 21 - Chicago, Ill., at Chicago Theatre