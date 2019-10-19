SuperM's '1st Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band SuperM's The 1st Mini Album is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Summer Walker's Over It, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Kevin Gates' I'm Him at No. 8, Brantley Gilbert's Fire & Brimstone at No. 9 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 10.