SuperM's '1st Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart

Rapper DaBaby appears backstage during the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Post Malone appears backstage at the 46th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

K-pop stars SuperM's "1st Mini Album" is No. 1 on this week's Billboard 200 chart. Photo by Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band SuperM's The 1st Mini Album is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Summer Walker's Over It, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 3, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chris Brown's Indigo at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Kevin Gates' I'm Him at No. 8, Brantley Gilbert's Fire & Brimstone at No. 9 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 10.