Keith Urban to start Las Vegas residency in January

Singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Country music star Keith Urban is to headline a 12-show residency in Las Vegas, starting in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Caesars Palace has announced Grammy-winning country music star Keith Urban will headline a 12-show residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas starting in January.

"After two sold-out performances at the award-winning and newly renovated venue in September 2019, Urban will now return with an all-new show, packed with hit songs, explosive showmanship and usual unpredictability," a press release said.

The concerts are set for Jan. 10, 11, 17 and 18; April 24 and 25; July 10 and 11; Aug. 7 and 8; and Nov. 20 and 21. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Urban, 51, is known for the hits "Coming Home," "Wasted Time," "The Fighter," "Blue Ain't Your Color," "Somebody Like You," "Days Go By," "Long Hot Summer" and "Stupid Boy."