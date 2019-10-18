Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Liam Payne will release his debut solo album in December.

The 26-year-old British singer said in a tweet Friday that he will release the album LP1 on Dec. 6.

"So I can finally reveal that my new album LP1 will be out on 6th December! Thanks for all your support as always, you're the best fans I could ask for. I can't wait to share the album with you with you all #LP1," he wrote.

Payne will release a digital version of the album for $13, a digital version and a CD for $14, a digital version and a cassette for $17, a digital version and a pink 12-inch vinyl for $25, and a digital version and a picture disc vinyl for $30.

LP1 features 17 songs, including the single "Stack It Up" featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Payne released "Stack It Up" in September, and discussed writing the song with Ed Sheeran on the KISS Breakfast show the same month.

"We changed a couple things about the song because the song, in a sense, is kind of one-dimensional in a way, in that it's about making money," the star said.

"It's better to make money with or for someone, to share with someone," he added.

Payne came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015. He released his debut solo EP, First Time, in August 2018.