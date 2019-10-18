Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Leslie Odom, Jr., is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer and actor released three new singles, "Go Crazy," "u r my everything" and "Standards," on Friday.

The trio of singles appears on Odom's forthcoming album Mr, set for release Nov. 8. The album features 10 other songs, including the single "Under Pressure."

"new songs are out," Odom tweeted early Friday.

Odom said in a press release that he will perform "Go Crazy" Oct. 24 on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Nov. 5 on Today.

Odom wrote and recorded Mr over the past two years. The album is his first album of all-original material and features elements of soul, R&B, jazz and pop. Odom previously released the albums Leslie Odom Jr. (2014) and Simply Christmas (2016).

Odom is known for originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He starred as Sam Strickland on the NBC series Smash and played Rev. Curtis Scott on Law & Order: SVU.