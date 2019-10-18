Oct. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group shared a sweet video Friday for its "Make It Right" remix featuring American singer Lauv.

The "Make It Right" video features scenes of BTS performing the song live interspersed with an animated story. The animated story shows a girl help a boy take on a journey and slay a dragon.

The remix features lyrics in English and Korean.

"I was lost, I was trying to find the answer / In the world around me, yeah, I was going crazy / All day, all night / You're the only one who understood me / And all that I was going through," Lauv sings.

The original version of "Make It Right" appears on BTS' EP Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released in April. BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope co-wrote the song with British singer Ed Sheeran.

BTS will perform at the KIIS Jingle Ball concert in December. The group had announced an "extended period of rest and relaxation" in August.