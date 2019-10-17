Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Beck announced on Thursday that his upcoming studio album Hyperspace will be released on Nov. 22.

The musician also uploaded unto YouTube two new songs from the project, "Uneventful Days" and "Hyperlife." The tracks join the previously released "Saw Lightning."

"Uneventful days, uneventful nights/ Living in that dark, waiting for the light/ Caught up in these neverending battle lines/ Everything has changed and nothing feels right," Beck sings on "Uneventful Days."

Beck's last album titled Colors was released in 2017. All 11 tracks on Hyperspace were co-written and co-produced by Pharrell Williams.

"I'd always wanted to make a record with him," Beck told NME. "We had been friendly over the years and had got together and talked about making some music back in 2012, but around that time he ended up putting out a song with Daft Punk, then 'Blurred Lines' and 'Happy.'"

Beck also said that Hyperspace will feature more simple production.

"I really tried to be less ambitious on the production on these songs, like to let them be simple and let them breathe. Pharrell is a master minimalist," he said. "On production I'm a bit of a maximalist -- I'm known to have 140 tracks of things trying to coexist and fight to be heard at the same time. I've really tried to reform myself to let it be more simple."